Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga was thrilled on Tuesday after he met with international election observers at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi.

In a statement on his social media pages, the jovial Raila said that the discussion majored on the preparedness of the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the August polls.

He further revealed that the meeting centered on the call for peaceful campaigns as the nation prepares to hold a general election.

Raila hosted election observers from the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI), which were led by his friend and former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was accompanied by the Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua.

“Great catching up with my longtime friend former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who is leading the IRI/NDI joint Pre Election Assessment Mission to Kenya. Our discussions centered on IEBC preparedness and the call for peaceful campaigns,” Raila stated.

The choice of Goodluck Jonathan to lead the election observer mission in Kenya is a blessing in disguise for Raila, considering his long-standing relationship with the former Nigerian president.

Things seem to be falling in place for Baba to win.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.