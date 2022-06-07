Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 7, 2022 – Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Dennis Onyango, has said Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, shares the same character with late Cabinet Minister Nicholas Biwott.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Onyango said just like Biwott, who started from District Officer to the most dreaded person in late former President Daniel Moi’s regime, Gachagua is a former DO who has been accused of instigating the 1992 tribal clashes in Molo.

Onyango said everything that happened under Biwott’s reign, including detentions and killings, might resurface via Gachagua, and Kenyans should be extremely terrified of him in August.

“Kenyans were relieved when Arap Moi succeeded Kenyatta. Everything was OK until a former DO named Biwott emerged and took control. Arrests and assassinations Disappearances. They started happening when Moi brought his Bible to church every Sunday. Former DOs should be avoided,” Onyango wrote on his Twitter page.

