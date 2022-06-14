Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022– A prominent Azimio-One Kenya Alliance leader from the Rift Valley region has admitted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, has created a positive wave in the region perceived to be Deputy President William Ruto‘s political bedroom.

Speaking on Tuesday, Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor, Alex Tolgos said with the entry of Karua in Azimio, Raila is capable of getting 40 percent of Rift Valley votes in August.

Tolgos said this was evident on Sunday when Karua, who was drumming up support for Azimio, was welcomed by a mammoth crowd.

The Governor also said Raila Odinga is the only presidential candidate who will solve perennial cattle rustling activities in the North Rift.

“Odinga is the only one who has boundaries and the ability to solve problems that our ranchers have been looking for,” Tolgos stated.

Tolgos is running against incumbent Senator Kipchumba Murkomen for the Senate seat in Elgeyo Marakwet, and pollsters have predicted a neck and neck race in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST