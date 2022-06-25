Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 25, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa has shown that West Pokot Governor, Prof. George Lonyangapuo, will be elected with a landslide in August.

Lonyangapuo is vying for the seat using the Kenya United Party, an affiliate of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

According to the Mizani poll, Lonyangapuo will be re-elected with 52.6 percent of votes cast in West Pokot.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, Simon Kachapin, will emerge second with 41.7 percent.

Nicholas Awuon Atundon, who is an American-based surgeon, emerged third with 3.2percent.

2.5 percent of West Pokot voters are still undecided.

This is a big boost to Raila Odinga since West Pokot is considered Ruto’s backyard, but going by the results of the opinion poll, it seems Baba is the man to beat in West Pokot in August.

Here is the graphical representation of the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.