Thursday, June 9, 2022 – A Principal Secretary in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has been caught red-handed begging for a job from Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.

According to Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng was begging for a job from Ruto five years ago by writing him messages begging for a job in the Jubilee government.

Cheruiyot revealed this after the PS attacked Ruto for saying he will launch his Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto on June 30th after visiting all the 47 counties.

“DP Ruto to launch Kenya Kwanza manifesto on June 30 after touring all 47 counties for economic forums,” stated one of the local blogs.

In response, PS Jerome Ochieng, who is currently supporting the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, asked Ruto whether he actually needs three weeks to copy-paste the Azimio manifesto.

“Do you actually need 3 weeks to copy and paste the Azimio document? How will you visit 47 counties if you visit central Kenya 3 times a week? Just asking for a concerned friend…, Jerome asked.

Cheruiyot, in a rejoinder, asked the PS to tame his mouth since 5 years ago he was begging for a job from Ruto.

“Job seeking the Azimio way. You are insulting the same man whom 5 years ago you were sending incessant texts pleading for a job.

“What a thankless moron. Have some class,” Cheruiyot stated.

