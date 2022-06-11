Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 11, 2022 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has attacked Deputy President William Ruto for writing a letter to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) demanding intelligence reports that showed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga would win the August 9 polls by 60 percent.

Kibicho, who spoke in Kirinyaga County on Friday, defended his 60 percent remarks, insisting that the intelligence reports he was making reference to were legit.

He stated that he gets intelligence from many sources and not necessarily the NIS, and further said that he would provide proof if need be.

“I have many sources where I get information, not only from the NIS. I have so much confidential information and if asked to give it out for the sake of the public well-being, I’m in a position to do so.

“Therefore, the information we give is grounded on truth and not for the sake of impressing,” he stated.

He maintained that the intelligence he has received is that Raila Odinga will garner over 60 percent of the total votes cast in August.

