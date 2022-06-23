Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has revealed that for the last few days, he has been researching the possibility of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga becoming the next president of the Republic of Kenya.

Raila is among four candidates who have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the presidency in August.

Others are Deputy President William Ruto, Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof. George Wajackoyah and Agano Party leader, David Mwaure.

Taking to his social media accounts on Thursday, Kuria claimed that he has used all formulas known to man to evaluate whether Raila Odinga can become President and all have negative results.

He said even President Uhuru Kenyatta has abandoned Raila Odinga because he has realized the old man is going nowhere in August.

“I have used all formulas including Pythagoras theorem and dental formula. I don’t see any single way Raila Odinga will win this election. And that is why President Uhuru Kenyatta has given up on him” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

