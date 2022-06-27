Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has told Mathare constituency Jubilee Party aspirant, Kevin Mbuvi Kioko alias Bahati, to withdraw from Mathare parliamentary race to avoid splitting votes with the ODM candidate, Antony Oluoch.

Raila through ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, urged Bahati to drop out of the race so that they can give Azimio and more so the ODM party a bigger chance to win the seat against the Kenya Kwanza team.

Sifuna said Bahati has to withdraw from the race since even opinion polls conducted in the Mathare constituency don’t favor him.

However, it is now a wait-and-see game whether Bahati will agree to withdraw from the race, given the fact that at the moment, he is trailing in opinion polls.

In April, Bahati cried publicly after he was denied the Jubilee party ticket before President Uhuru Kenyatta intervened and he was issued with the ruling party ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.