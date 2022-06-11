Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 11, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has written to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) notifying them that Deputy President William Ruto is setting the stage for rejecting the presidential results of the forthcoming elections.

In the letter, Raila said Ruto is asking for the prosecution of five cabinet secretaries who are involved in politics because he has sensed defeat in August.

The five CSs mentioned by UDA were Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Eugene Wamalwa (Defence), James Macharia (Transport), Keriako Tobiko (Environment), and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Through his lawyer Paul Mwangi, Raila has asked IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and DPP Noordin Haji to trash the demands.

Raila said the issue of CSs participating in partisan politics was settled with finality in 2017 by the Supreme Court of Kenya.

Raila said the claims raised by Ruto through the UDA secretary- General are just but a ground for rejecting the August elections.

“The legal position being advanced by UDA is therefore duplicitous…it is intended to establish grounds for UDA’s legal challenge at the Supreme Court of the imminent Raila Odinga victory in the Presidential election of August 9, 2022,” Mwangi said.

