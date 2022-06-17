Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – In a surprising turn of events, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has joined Deputy President William Ruto in condemning the State for closing down Keroche Breweries.

Raila, who was meeting a group of businessmen in Murang’a County, said the move is disastrous, considering the enterprise employs millions of people.

“Let Keroche go. Don’t ‘kill’ Keroche,” Raila said.

He said tax measures should be friendly to businesses adding that the KRA should give enterprises time to settle their tax dues in the event they fail to clear them in time.

Raila opined that businesses that employ several Kenyans should be treated with special attention for the sake of the future.

He said the move to shut down businesses will kill the morale of entrepreneurs who are keen on investing in the country.

“It is not right to become punitive on tax. Mwambie kama hawezi kulipa leo, lipa kesho. Yeye ni Mkenya, atatoroka kwenda wapi?

“Saidia yeye aweze kulipa. Don’t kill the goose that lays the golden egg,” Raila said.

“If you close a business, you are ‘killing’ the investor and the employees. A government needs to create a good environment for the private sector to thrive and create wealth.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.