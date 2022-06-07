Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 7, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga Monday launched his manifesto and listed 10 agendas he will fulfill within the first 100 days of his administration.

In his speech, Raila Odinga said one of his agendas is to ban the importation of second-hand clothes commonly known as Mitumba, saying have been worn by people who are dead.

Raila said he will revive the manufacturing sector to enable traders to acquire locally made clothes to substitute the second-hand clothes.

Raila noted that he intends to do this by increasing government support for the cotton sector and textile industries in the country.

“Mitumba killed all our sectoral industry. Our people are only wearing clothes coming from outside the country which have been worn by people who are dead.

“We are going to primary production so that our people who are importing mitumba can have good products to sell here. I am saying we are not moving anybody out of business, we will ensure that those who are importing mitumba get the first hand to market goods which are going to be manufactured here in this country,” Raila stated

“We will gin the cotton here and we will make the finished product here and this will create again a very big source of employment for our youths in the country.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.