Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 1, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said his government will not allow civil servants to own businesses as their secondary source of income.

Speaking on Tuesday, Raila said all civil servants will rely on their jobs as their primary source of income under his administration.

Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement party leader, said under his administration, he will enact legislation prohibiting all public workers from having other sources of income, such as engaging in business activities or the like.

In addition, Raila, who is the Azimio presidential candidate, said that if a government employee wishes to engage in business activities, he or she must leave and be replaced by other Kenyan job applicants.

“We have a situation where civil servants own businesses which are competing with the private sector.

“It is either you are a civil servant and you earn your salary and you work for the public or you resign and become a businessman and you are served by the civil service. There will be no negotiation about that,” Raila Odinga said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST