Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Azimio–One Kenya Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has finally revealed the Kenyans who will benefit from the Sh 6000 monthly stipend he has promised.

During the launch of his manifesto early this month, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, revealed that his government will be giving poor families in the country Sh 6000 monthly to cater to their basic needs.

Explaining this on Tuesday, Raila said this stipend will only be accessible to qualified households living below the poverty level.

“And what we are talking about is a number of Kenyans who live below the poverty line,” Raila said.

In Kenya, a person is regarded to be living below the poverty line if their monthly food and non-food expenditures are Sh3, 252 in rural regions and Sh5, 992 in urban areas.

According to Raila, the KNBS has already profiled the beneficiaries and identified around two million families.

According to him, this equates to almost eight million people, assuming an average family size of four members.

Raila stated that the money will be obtained by preventing the theft of public funds through skewed procurement and other unethical practices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.