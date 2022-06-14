Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga has released a rare photo of himself with fellow lecturers amid questions over his degree certificate.

According to his biography, Raila Odinga has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from a University in Germany.

The former prime minister is also listed to have been lectured at the University of Nairobi in the early 1970s.

But many of his political critics have doubted his academic credentials, saying there is no actual evidence to indicate that the ODM leader attained university education.

Some people have challenged the 2022 presidential flag bearer to at least provide news about his classmate or those who taught with him at UoN.

It is on this wavelength that a rare photo of Raila and his fellow lecturers has emerged.

In the photo taken from the Odinga family gallery, taken in 1972, the ODM leader is dressed in a black suit with a white shirt.

Most of Raila’s colleagues in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Nairobi were of White origin as depicted in the photo.

On Tuesday, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party led by Deputy President William Ruto challenged Raila Odinga to come clean on which university he graduated from.

Last month, controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to make public the original copy of Raila Odinga’s university certificate before clearing him.

“He was a lab technician. During the Cold War, degrees from the Eastern Block were not recognized in Kenya. To become an engineer with a purported degree in engineering from East Germany, Raila would have to have studied engineering at the UoN and he didn’t.” Miguna Miguna said.

