Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has jetted out of the country on a private mission, according to sources in the Orange Democratic Movement party.

Raila Odinga, who was accompanied by his daughter Winnie Odinga and former Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, boarded a private jet Airbus A318-112 (CJ) Elite A6-CAS, MS4211 and sources said he travelled to one of the neighbouring countries.

Raila’s trip comes less than two months after he returned from a trip to the United States.

During his April trip to the United States, Mr. Odinga met with Kenyans in Washington, D.C.

In addition, he addressed the Kenyan diaspora in the United States on the current status of Kenya, election preparations, and his post-election plans for the country.

In March, he took a break from political activities and travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) a few hours after being crowned Azimio la Umoja’s presidential candidate on March 12.

He delivered a speech to the world community at the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, or Chatham House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.