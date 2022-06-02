Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Odinga Jr., is in a celebratory mood after President Uhuru Kenyatta denied his Deputy, William Ruto, a chance to address the crowd during the 59th Madaraka Day celebrations held at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on Wednesday.

As per the protocol, Uhuru was supposed to be invited by his deputy to address over 30,000 Kenyans who had gathered at the venue but instead, the organizers bypassed the protocol and invited the President directly.

Uhuru, in his speech, recognized the visiting Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, speaker of the national assembly, and his senate counterpart and Chief Justice Martha Koome but failed to recognize his deputy.

Reacting to the incident, Raila Odinga Jr., who was among those who attended the celebrations, commended the President for denying the DP a chance to speak, saying he could have ruined the spirit of Kenyans.

He further said the president would have erred if he had allowed Ruto to make a speech on a land he tried to grab.

Ruto and his allies were planning to grab Uhuru Gardens but Uhuru intervened.

“Huyu angechafua wengi roho angekubaliwa kuongea kwa reclaimed site,na yeye ni mhusika mkuu,” Raila Odinga Jnr wrote on his Twitter page.

