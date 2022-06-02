Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Odinga Junior, has broken his silence over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s unprecedented move to snub Deputy President William Ruto during Madaraka day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens

Talking to his Twitter account, Raila Junior, without mentioning his name, seemingly accused the DP of being the one who initially grabbed part of the Uhuru Gardens before it was reclaimed by the government.

It is against this backdrop that he said Uhuru was wise to deny him a chance to speak at a venue where he claimed he had “grabbed”.

“Uhuru Gardens reclaimed. It is said it extended as far as past Lang’ata Primary School. Huyu! Angechafua wengi roho angekubaliwa kuongea kwa reclaimed site yet ni mhusika mkuu au sio,” Raila Junior tweeted.

The President in his speech had said the Uhuru Gardens had been illegally taken by unscrupulous people.

He did not mention the names of those involved or even hint that his deputy was involved.

The Kenyan DAILY POST