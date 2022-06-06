Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 6, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a thankless man, going by how his friends who supported him when he was on the opposition gallows are being persecuted.

Since March 2018, Raila has been eating the ‘top layer’ of the government goodies, thanks to his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The former Premier is treated with respect the same as President Uhuru Kenyatta but he forgot friends who financed him and supported him tirelessly when was in the opposition.

One of the friends Raila Odinga betrayed is Safina Party Presidential candidate Jimmy Wanjigi.

During the mock swearing of Raila Odinga’s as people president on January 30, 2018 at Uhuru Park, Jimmy Wanjigi chauffeured Raila Odinga in his bulletproof car and also hosted him in his bunker in his Muthaiga home.

“On the day of the swearing-in, it was me who drove Raila in my bulletproof car because this was a journey to Canaan. To my shock, Joshua did an about-turn and returned to the pharaoh. So I will continue with the journey to Canaan alone but with Kenyans on my side,” Jimmy said while announcing his Presidential bid in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST