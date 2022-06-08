Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 8, 2022 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has weighed in on the just-released opinion poll by Infotrak that showed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will beat Deputy President William Ruto during the August 9th poll.

The survey showed that Raila Odinga will win the election with 42 percent of the votes cast while Ruto will come second with 38 percent.

The poll firm also stated Raila will garner 9.3 million votes and Ruto 8.4 million votes.

“We conducted the poll between May 27 and May 29 and had 9,000 interviews carried out in all the 47 counties. It also said 290 constituencies were covered with a margin of + or – 1,” Infotrak CEO, Angela Ambitho stated.

Reacting to the poll, Cherargei, who is a close ally of DP Ruto, poured cold water on the opinion poll, saying Raila Odinga has been leading in all opinion polls since 1997 but has been losing in all elections.

The senator said the actual poll will happen on August 9th, when all Kenyans will wake up and vote for their presidential candidate.

“Raila has been leading in all opinion polls since 1997 but he has been losing all elections, 2022 shall be his fifth election loss. 2022 is not an opinion poll but voting,” Cherargei stated.

