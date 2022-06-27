Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, was on Monday forced to hide at a Police Station in Garissa County after chaos erupted at his rally in Masalani.

Chaos erupted after supporters of Garissa Governor Ali Korane of the Jubilee party clashed with those of former Governor Nathif Jama of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Police quelled the violence but massive destruction of seats and several people were injured during the mayhem.

Police ordered Raila Odinga and his team to shift the venue of the meeting to a police station so that police can secure the rally.

The incident comes a day after the same chaos was witnessed in the Raila rally in Mandera County on Saturday when supporters of Azimio aspirants clashed Infront of Raila Odinga.

In Mandera, supporters of Mandera East Member of Parliament, Omar Maalim clashed with those of his rival Hussein Weytan of ODM.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.