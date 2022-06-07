Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 7, 2022 – Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has been forced to clarify his proposal to regulate the importation of second-hand clothes commonly as Mitumba in the country.

Raila in his manifesto that he unveiled on Monday evening, talked about how he is going to revive textile industries in Kenya so that Kenyans in the clothes business can buy Kenya and sell Kenya instead of importing Mitumba from abroad.

The former Premier’s statement was taken out of context by his political nemesis who started saying he was after killing the Mitumba industry.

But in his clarification on Tuesday, Raila said he only meant to empower local manufacturers so that those in Mitumba business can buy from within the country, instead of importing.

He also urged those spreading propaganda especially Kenya Kwanza Alliance leadership to stop it since it is not good for Kenyans.

“I hold high regard for the Mitumba business, I did not say we will kill the business, instead we will empower our own textile industries. People should stop peddling propaganda,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST