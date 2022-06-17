Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s academic credentials have generated a social media storm with many Kenyans asking the Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate to produce his certificates and prove the haters wrong.

Debate on the validity of his papers emerged hot on the heels of remarks made by Deputy President William Ruto who questioned their authenticity.

It has, however, emerged that Raila Odinga has a degree from Otto Von Guericke University in Magdeburg.

The document shows that Raila Odinga received a scholarship in 1965 at the Technical School, Magdeburg (now a part of Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg) in the then German Democratic Republic (GDR.)

The document shows Raila Odinga graduated with a degree in Metal Process Engineering from the university and obtained an aggregate grade of “Good”.

Raila Odinga has been lying to Kenyans that he has a mechanical engineering degree but the record shows he has a Metal processing degree.

Here is a photo of Raila‘s degree in Metal processing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.