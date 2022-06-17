Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has dismissed claims that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has a degree from Otto Von Guericke University in Magdeburg.

On Thursday, Raila posted his degree on social media after Deputy President William Ruto asked the old man to table his academic credentials.

But Miguna, who scrutinized Raila’s alleged degree in Metal Process Engineering, said the document is fake.

First, Miguna said no legitimate German degree was written in English.

Secondly, Miguna said no legitimate degree refers to the recipient as a “Graduate Engineer.”

He further said a degree in Engineering does not confer a license to practice engineering.

He concluded by saying the year and name of the university differ from the ‘conman’s CV’

“Not a German degree. No legitimate German degree was written in English. No legitimate degree refers to the recipient as “Graduate Engineer.” A degree in Engineering does not confer a license to practice engineering. The year and name of university differ from the conman’s CV,” Miguna wrote on his social media page

