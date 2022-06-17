Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has dismissed claims that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga promised Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu a cabinet post if he forms the government in August.

Ngilu announced on Wednesday that she will not defend her seat in August and will instead camp in Nairobi, waiting for Raila Odinga to appoint her as a Cabinet Secretary.

But Kalonzo insisted that Raila Odinga didn’t promise Ngilu anything and said it is the governor who begged Jakom to appoint her a CS in his government.

“Governor Charity Ngilu pleaded with Raila so that she could be allowed to drop her re-election bid for a position in Raila’s cabinet. Raila did not promise her anything, he just agreed to her call so that he could help her save face before Kenyans,” Kalonzo said.

