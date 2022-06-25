Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 25, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Friday met mitumba traders in Nairobi where he assured them that his government will not ban the importation of second-hand clothes.

While unveiling his manifesto at Nyayo Stadium early this month, Raila said that mitumba clothes worn by Kenyans could, in fact, have been worn by people who are already dead.

“Our people are only wearing clothes coming from outside the country already worn by people who are dead,” Raila had said.

But on Friday, Raila refuted the claims that he wants to shut the mitumba industry, saying he was misunderstood and taken out of context.

“We are going to go to primary production so that our people who are importing mitumba can have good products to sell here.”

Raila further said he is pushing to have mitumba traders given priority in the sale of locally made clothes.

“Azimio government will work with traders to ensure the cartels that thrive in the market through the back door are dealt with,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.