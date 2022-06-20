Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – Supporters of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto have been warned from using “Kuzimia” and “Kenya Kwisha” terms during their political campaigns.

Speaking on Monday, Registrar of Political Parties Madam Anne Nderitu said the two terms are divisive and should not be used on campaign platforms.

“There is nothing like Kenya Kwisha and ‘Kuzimia. Refer to them as Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition as registered,” she said.

The Registrar stressed that the more the politicians use funny names, the more likely supporters will be agitated and get divided on political affiliations.

Ruto has severally referred to Odinga’s party as Kuzimia instead of Azimio.

Meanwhile, a number of politicians allied to Azimio including Junet Mohammed and David Murathe are notorious for referring to Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition as Kenya Kwisha.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.