Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – It is no secret that Roots Party of Kenya presidential candidate, George Wajackoyah, will legalize bhang if he wins the August 9, General Election.

His strange manifesto has seen his popularity grow causing tension in the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya alliance as well as the Kenya Kwanza political factions.

On Tuesday, Wajackoyah even claimed that Presidential front runners William Ruto and Raila Odinga were persuading him to join their team adding that he is focused on his State House bid and that he will not join any of them.

However, on Wednesday, Jubilee Vice-chairman, David Murathe, said that he is pushing presidential candidate Raila Odinga to copy Wajackoyah’s manifesto, especially his ideas on growing medicinal marijuana.

In an interview on TV, Murathe noted that a number of countries in Africa have turned to bhang for export purposes.

He said that the idea of growing bhang is resonating well with many Kenyans and especially the youth have particularly taken a keen interest in it and that he will implore Raila to legalize bhang if he wins the presidency.

“I like what he (Wajackoyah) is saying about weed. We are even asking Raila to consider the legalization of weed because it is making money,” Murathe said.

Murathe, a close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta, further stated that Wajackoyah is rising in popularity in the Presidential race and that it should worry UDA presidential candidate William Ruto.

“We are not worried about Wajackoyah.”

“It is the DP’s corner that should be worried about since they are appealing to people who are not interrogating what is being said,”

“They should be very concerned because they are appealing to that generation”

“They are appealing to people who are not interrogating some of these things seriously,” Wajackoyah said.