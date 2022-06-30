Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has broken his silence over his role in the Jubilee government, which he has been accused of being part of.

Speaking during an interview, Raila said his role in the Jubilee government was simply to advise President Uhuru Kenyatta when required.

Odinga noted that it was the decision of the recipient to choose whether to use the advice or not.

“Kenyans are not stupid. Kenyans know I am not in government. I don’t earn a salary, I don’t live in a government house. I don’t get any allowance from the government. But I advise. But the advice is just advice; it can be implemented or not,” stated Raila.

He dismissed accusations by Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza team that he is responsible for the ongoing economic woes facing Kenyans.

He blasted the DP for saying he is not in government yet he earns millions in salaries and allowances, enjoys state protection and a convoy sponsored by the government.

“It is unfair to do a blanket condemnation. Someone who is earning a salary has more than 250 security officers from the government and is using government vehicles for the campaign is coming out to say ask Kitendawili who is in government. He claims he was ejected from the government. Lakini kama ulitolewa, basi jiuzulu,” he said.

During the interview, Raila expressed commitment to delivering Kenyans from the york of poverty through his social protection programme.

He said his Sh 6,000 will be used to support families that are not able to afford basic necessities.

