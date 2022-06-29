Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto shared a light moment with his opponents Raila Odinga and Martha Karua on Wednesday when they bumped into each other at Windsor Hotel.

The second in command was on his way to the IEBC meeting when he met the two on the way.

Raila and Karua had excused themselves from the IEBC meeting, citing other engagements.

Although details of their engagements remain unknown, photos of the three shaking hands and sharing a light moment have sparked reactions on social media.

Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Jnr., has taken to his Twitter account to comment on the photos.

He hailed Ruto for respecting Martha Karua, adding that the viral photos show how Kenya has matured in terms of democracy.

“From where I sit, these images speak to the maturity of our democracy. I also like how there’s respect for the incoming DP,” Junior wrote.

