Thursday, June 23, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s notable absence in Azimio’s campaigns despite publicly endorsing flag-bearer Raila Odinga seems to be a blessing in disguise for Baba as opposed to a curse as anticipated by Deputy President William Ruto and his camp.

The Kenya Kwanza has been bashing and mocking Raila Odinga, claiming that even Uhuru has abandoned him by his conspicuous absence from his campaigns, saying Baba was headed for serious defeat.

But speaking yesterday, political analyst Herman Manyora opined that the retreat by Uhuru was a well-calculated strategy that could work in favor of Raila in the long run.

Manyora explained that by taking a back seat in the campaigns, the President disarmed Kenya Kwanza, who have been using the ‘project’ notion to attack Raila and undermine his presidential bid.

“It could be counterproductive for him to show his face in the campaigns because it enhances the narrative of Raila being a project,” he explained.

His sentiments were echoed by Jubilee party Vice Chairperson David Murathe, who claimed that Ruto’s camp was upset by the absence since they could no longer ride in the project tag.

According to Murathe, Raila has been winning big ever since Uhuru took a backseat; something that has upset the Kenya Kwanza.

