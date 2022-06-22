Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga may soon go the Wajackoyah way.

This is after Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe revealed they are pushing Raila to look into Roots Party George Wajackoyah’s manifesto especially his ideas on growing medicinal marijuana.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, Murathe stated that growing marijuana for medicinal purposes is something that Raila should take into account.

He noted that a number of countries in Africa have turned to bhang for export and it is an idea that many Kenyans and especially the youth have particularly taken a keen interest in.

“I like what he (Wajackoyah) is saying about weed. It is true and I saw a documentary about weed in South Africa. It is not your normal weed. This is medicinal and they bring in agronomists and they grow in greenhouses. It is expensive,” Murathe stated.

“Countries around us have done it. Rwanda, Uganda, South Africa, and Zambia are examples and it’s about making money. We are asking our candidate to consider in the next dispensation for medicinal purposes. The numbers Wajackoyah is giving are making sense.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.