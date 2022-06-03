Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has come up with contingent measures to prevent the so-called Deep State from rigging his victory in favor of Raila Odinga come August.

This comes on the backdrop of the rigging claims where the DP alleged that the Deep State has already infiltrated the IEBC systems and deleted over 1 million voters from the register to facilitate rigging.

To counter the Deep State’s nefarious plot, Ruto has put in place a communication team that will share results from all polling stations in August 2022 polls as soon as they are announced.

The Hustler National Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) will be headed by controversial blogger Dennis Itumbi.

“HNIB is ready to share results from all the 55,000 Polling Stations as announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). (This will include) forms and video announcing results. Tuko ready (we are ready),” wrote Itumbi on his social media.

On Thursday, Ruto accused government officials of attempting to manipulate the IEBC’s electronic systems to influence the General Election, citing the involvement of Cabinet secretaries in the presidential succession politics, and saying it was against the Constitution and that it affected the credibility of the election.

However, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati dismissed the allegations, saying that no such thing had happened.

According to Chebukati, no names had been struck out or illegally transferred to other polling stations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST