Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers to elect the leaders of their choice come the August 9th General Election.

Speaking at Nyayo Stadium on Monday, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance supremo warned those planning not to vote in August, saying they will be indirectly electing the wrong leaders.

“The punishment given to people who don’t vote is to be led by fools. The moment you don’t go to vote, somebody is going to vote for a person you don’t like,” Ruto said.

The second in command challenged all eligible Kenyans to participate in choosing leaders who will change their lives.

“So, get up, pull up your socks, and go vote, and vote for the agenda that will change your life,” he added.

Voter turnout in the upcoming August election will be key in determining whether William Ruto or Raila Odinga will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta at the end of his term.

According to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, over 22 million Kenyans registered to participate in the election.

Political pundits have opined that both Raila and Ruto must have high voter turnout in their strongholds for them to increase their chances of winning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.