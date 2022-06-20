Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has been forced to go back to the drawing board after the latest opinion poll showed Deputy President William Ruto would beat him badly if elections were held today.

The poll conducted by Intel Research Solutions (IRS) sampled 17,127 respondents and predicted that Ruto would garner 51.2% of the total votes cast against Raila’s 42.5%.

Ruto would have met the constitutional threshold of 50% plus one vote required for any candidate to be declared president-elect of an election.

Roots party’s George Wajackoyah would bag 1.9% while Agano Party’s David Mwaure would come in last with 0.7% of the vote.

The poll further revealed that Ruto was poised to beat Odinga in Mount Kenya and the Central Rift, and with a large margin while the gap in the Maa side of the Rift Valley was revealed to be minimal at 0.7%.

On the other hand, Raila would gain the most votes in Nairobi, 48.3%, beating Ruto by three percentage points. The Coast, Northern, and South-Eastern Regions would back the Azimio candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST