Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



.

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – ODM’s Narok governor candidate, Moitalel Ole Kenta, has betrayed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in broad daylight to the utter shock of many.

This is after he openly campaigned for Deputy President William Ruto, urging residents to vote for the DP come August to the last man.

Kenta was expected to campaign for his ODM candidate Raila Odinga as he crisscrossed Narok County in the hunt for votes.

However, while on the campaign trail in Emurua Dikir, an area perceived to be dominated by Kalenjins, Kenta urged residents to vote for him for the governor seat and support their preferred candidate, who he said was Ruto, for the presidency.

“Nikija mambo ya president mimi ni mtu wa ODM, lakini sitawaambia mpee mtu wa ODM. Nyinyi ni watu wa UDA, sivyo. Peeni mtu wenu rais. Pigieni Kenta na Ruto,” he said.

In his defence for urging residents to vote for Ruto, Kenta said he is not seeking the presidency hence he has no qualms if residents back the DP for the top seat.

“Mimi sitafuti kiti ya rais (When it comes to the seat of the presidency I know you belong to UDA and I belong to ODM but I will not tell you to vote for an ODM candidate. Vote for Ruto as the president them me as your governor),” Ole Kenta said.

While those allied to Ruto welcomed the move, others defended him, saying he was being tactical in seeking votes.

Kenta is facing stiff competition from former CAS Patrick Ole Ntutu who is vying on a UDA party ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.