Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Last week, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared Raila Odinga to vie for the Presidency in this year’s General Election.

This paved way for the 2022 presidential election front runner, Raila Odinga, to tell Kenyans what he will do for them should he be elected President in the August 9th presidential elections.

On Monday, the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance flag bearer unveiled his 10 point agenda.In the 10 point agenda, Raila and his 2022 presidential running mate, Martha Karua, said they will ensure equality in resource distribution across the 47 Counties, Baba Care, Education among others.

He further said that the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Government will, in the first 100 days, create employment opportunities as well as lower the cost of farm inputs including fertilizer amongst others.

However, on Tuesday, Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetang’ula, faulted the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance party and accused them of stealing their agenda.

The Bungoma Senator, who is also one of the Kenya Kwanza co-principals, said Raila just copied their manifesto and perfected it.

“I watched bits and pieces of the Azimio manifesto and in some of their issues they were only perfecting the art of copycats since they were just lifting all the things that Kenya Kwanza has been saying and pretending to be part of their agenda,” Wetang’ula said.

Raila who was speaking at the Nyayo Stadium reiterated that he will give KSh 6,000 monthly stipends to low-income households.

Dubbed ‘Pesa kwa Jamii’ (universal basic income) Raila said the KSh 6,000 kitty is not a handout but an investment and foundation for a new transformational value chain that will trigger massive economic activity.

He also said that the plan will create thousands of localized small-scale businesses and enterprises across the country. This will lead to millions of jobs and the eventual development of a thriving middle class.