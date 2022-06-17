Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has leaked his degree certificate from the Otto von Guericke Technical University Magdeburg online after Kenya Kwanza leaders raised concerns over the authenticity of his academic papers.

The certificate was shared on social media by Azimio bloggers and it shows that Raila graduated from the institution with a degree certificate in metal work in August 1969.

Raila was awarded a certificate as a graduate engineer with the certificate translated to English in 2013 prior to the General Election.

The fact that Raila has finally released his degree certificate to the public takes the wind out of Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza fanatics’ sail.

The Kenya Kwanza team has been milking the degree situation to their advantage as they have been spreading lies that Raila does not have a degree and that his academic background is questionable.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.