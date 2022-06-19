Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 19, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga seems to have completely disoriented Deputy President William Ruto by his choice of Martha Karua as his running mate.

The move seems to have caused serious trouble for Ruto in Mt. Kenya to an extent that Mathira MP and Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, is now noticing.

Speaking yesterday during Kenya Kwanza’s rally at Ndumberi stadium in Kiambu County, Gachagua toned down and made a very personal appeal to President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August polls.

Overwhelmed by the Raila-Karua wave in Mt. Kenya, Gachgua urged the head of state to reconsider his stand and support William Ruto, who has stood with him for many years.

According to Gachagua, Ruto has remained loyal and supported Uhuru for a long time, from 2002 to 2017 hence the head of state should reconsider supporting his ‘loyalist’ in 2022.

“When you see our president here, kindly tell him to be a gentleman and reconsider his stand on Ruto. The DP voted for him in 2002, 2013, and 2017. Uhuru should be a gentleman and reciprocate by voting Ruto this time round,” he stated.

The Mathira legislator also went ahead to challenge Uhuru, saying he is one of his longest-serving Personal Assistants and that he (Uhuru) should look at their candidature (Ruto-Gachagua) from a broader picture and support them.

Gachagua recounted how he carried Uhuru’s bags when he was the PA and that such kind gestures should be rewarded by the head of state.

He asked Uhuru to look at their candidature from Gachagua’s point of view and vote for him.

“It could be that Uhuru does not want to vote for Ruto because his father is not well known or comes from our community but I want to ask him to vote for me because I was his loyal Personal Assistant. I have carried his bags around for a long time and I have voted him in all through, he should consider that and give me his vote,” stated Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.