Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 8, 2022 – A new survey conducted by Statistics Kenya poll shows that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is already in the State House bedroom and is waiting to be sworn as the fifth president of Kenya and the next Commander in Chief of Armed Forces in August.

In the poll, Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, were supported by 55.4 percent of voters, compared with 37.1 percent for Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua.

In terms of regions, Raila Odinga trounced Ruto in 7 out of 8 regions in Kenya.

Ruto only beat Raila Odinga in the Rift Valley region which is his political backyard.

Surprisingly, Raila beat Ruto in the Mt Kenya region with Baba getting 52 percent against Ruto 47 percent.

This is a good signal to Raila Odinga since the election is less than 70 days before Kenyan voters go to the poll on August 9th.

Martha Karua is said to be the force behind Raila Odinga’s meteoric rise in popularity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST