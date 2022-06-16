Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, have featured in the Azimio-One Kenya coalition party campaign skit.

In the video released on Thursday, the duo, seated next to each other, received letters from a section of Kenyans who wrote over the issues they want to be addressed by the Azimio administration once elected.

Raila then proceeds to read his letter and is interrupted by a supporter who states that there are more letters coming.

“Yoh! Baba, Wakenya wameongeza barua zingine. Wanasema wanataka password (Yoh! Baba, Kenyans have added more letters, they want the password),” the supporter states.

The duo proceeds to receive the letters as they read in silence before making a promise in the over one-minute video.

“Barua tumezisoma (We have read the letters),” Karua stated.

“Wakenya, tumesikia maoni yenu. Hii ndio password. Inawezekana (We heard your views. This is the password. It is possible),” Raila echoed.

The video, which is giving Deputy President William Ruto some sleepless nights, is part of the strategies the Azimio team is using to woo voters to support their presidential bid ahead of the August 9 polls.

Watch the video that has taken Kenyan airwaves by storm.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.