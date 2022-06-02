Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Michael Blackson’s fiancee, Rada has quickly reacted after her husband-to-be described her as a ‘freak’ who enjoys watching him sleep with other women.

Appearing on It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper, the Ghanaian-American comedian revealed that Rada is “a freak” and recalled the time when there were more people involved in their relationship.

He said: “My girl Rada is a freak. Earlier in the relationship, she enjoyed watching me sleep with women… she did!

“In fact, when me and her are having sex, what makes her cum [is] when I tell her what I did with the last person.”

Reacting to the interview on Instagram, Rada describes living a fulfilling life, saying she came into the earth alone and will leave alone because every other thing that happens in someone’s life is temporary.

She also went on to slam the interview as ‘fake’ and ‘one-sided’ because it was ‘glamorizing something that it’s not.’

She wrote: “I came into this earth alone, I leave alone, everything else that happens in between is temporary. As long as I keep my mind and senses exciting until I can’t live anymore…. now that’s a fulfilling life. PS all y’all fake one-sided interviews out there glamorizing something that it’s not. “

This is not the first time Michael Blackson is making a bizarre claim about his relationship with Rada.

He recently said Rada gave him the permission to have one side chic per month but won’t allow her to have a guy by the side.