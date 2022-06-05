Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 05 June 2022 – Amber Ray’s Sierra Leonean ex-boyfriend, IB Kabba, recently took to social media and revealed that she is a sex maniac.

Kabba claimed that Amber loves having quickies in cars and bushes.

He also alleged that she doesn’t observe personal hygiene.

“I feel sorry for anyone getting my ex. I hope you can clean her up tell her to take shower all the time and stop living fake life on social media and stop having s3x in the bushes and in the car. She really needs to grow up. Good luck to you X,” he wrote on his Instagram stories.

In a quick rejoinder, Amber Ray dismissed her ex-boyfriend and insisted that she must have quickies with whoever she dates.

“If we date, we doing quickies everywhere,” she wrote.

