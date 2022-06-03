Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – The Queen sent a car and security detail to pick up Harry, Meghan and their children after they arrived in the UK for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Sussexes were reportedly greeted by three of Her Majesty’s protection officers, who drove them from Farnborough Airport in Hampshire to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

An insider told The Sun that “the Queen believed it was the right thing to do” to send her car to meet her grandson and his family.

The trip to the UK comes after Harry was assured by the Met Police that his family would be safe, following a legal row with the UK Home Office over his security.

The Sussexes landed in England after a non-stop flight from Santa Barbara, California, bringing a small team of staff with them.

They have been given prime seats to watch the Trooping the Colour later today, though they will not appear alongside the Queen on the royal balcony.