Friday, June 3, 2022 – Britain’s monarch, Queen Elizabeth II will not attend Friday’s Jubilee service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, June 3 after experiencing discomfort while watching Thursday’s parade at Buckingham Palace, the palace has announced.

This comes after the Queen who is celebrating 70 years on the throne, took part in a beacon lighting ceremony on Thursday evening.

The 96-year-old monarch appeared twice at Buckingham Palace balcony, flanked by other senior royals, as they watched a military parade and waved at thousands of well-wishers gathered on The Mall.

Hours after the ceremony, the palace confirmed she would not attend Friday’s thanksgiving service, but said she “would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion”.

The decision was made with “great reluctance” after considering the “journey and activity required”, the palace said.

The next Jubilee event the Queen is due to attend is the derby at Epsom race course on Saturday.

The service at St Paul’s in central London will give thanks for the Queen’s seven decades as monarch.

Senior royals including the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will all attend, with Prince Charles officially representing the Queen.