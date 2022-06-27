Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been branded as the No. 1 enemy of the Kenyan people.

This is after it emerged that he is the one helping President Uhuru Kenyatta to destroy the economy to the point that prices of basic commodities have gone beyond the reach of the common man.

During his tour of the coastal region, Deputy President William Ruto blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga for running down the economy.

Ruto and his allies have challenged the ODM leader to use his close relationship with the president to bring down the cost of flour.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, Soi MP Caleb Kositany, said Raila should be squarely blamed for the deteriorating economic standards in the country.

According to Kositany, the Head of State has been receiving key advice from Raila in what could have led to the president making wrong decisions.

He dismissed those trying to lay blame on the deputy president, saying Ruto is in government but with no decision-making roles.

“Ruto is in government just by paper, but in terms of policy discussions and think tanks that are advising the president, the president has publicly told us that right now his biggest adviser is Raila Odinga,” Kositany said.

Kositany recalled that DP Ruto in September 2017, played a key role in the discussion of the subsidy program that led to a reduction of price from Ksh 90 to Ksh 75.

According to William Ruto’s ally, the Head of State seems not to be concerned with the suffering Kenyans because of the bad advice he has been getting.

Kositany added that Ruto has nothing to offer to remedy the current economic hardship because the president takes advice from the ODM leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.