Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – PSG forward Neymar’s private jet was forced to make an emergency landing after leaving Barbados, according to reports.

The aircraft was said to be returning to the Brazil star’s homeland from Barbados when it was forced to declare an emergency. It’s unclear if the footballer was on board at the time of the incident.

According to The Sun, the aircraft landed safely in the northeast of Brazil following the scare.

Neymar had earlier shared a photo to his Instagram story of himself and his sister Rafaella posing on a runway next to a plane.

The Brazilian also shared a photo taken from inside a plane overlooking Miami as they jetted back from holiday in the US.

Neymar, his sister, and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi were seen on the beach in Miami soaking up the sun earlier this week.