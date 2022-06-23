Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly offered Barcelona a chance to re-sign Neymar for £43.1million.

In 2017, Neymar completed his £198m switch to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, and has since scored over 90 goals for the club in only 144 appearances.

However, the Brazilian is yet to win the coveted Champions League crown in France and is no longer seen as the poster boy of PSG, following the rapid rise of Kylian Mbappe and the arrival of Lionel Messi in 2021.

Neymar still has another three years at the club but it seems the French giants are keen to cash in on the winger this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, PSG have ‘repeatedly’ handed Barcelona the chance to re-sign Neymar for £43.1m.

The 30-year-old is reportedly willing to exit Paris this summer, but only if it permits him rejoining his former club.

Neymar scored 13 league goals in 22 appearances during PSG’s title-winning campaign last season, having suffered from an ankle injury between December and February.