Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, has admitted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is way ahead of his competitor, Deputy President William Ruto, when it comes to the August 9tth election.

In an interview with Kameme FM on Tuesday morning, the powerful PS who has the ear of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said every morning he receives and reads about 55 National Intelligence Service(NIS) reports and they all place Raila Odinga on top with 64 percent.

He further said, it is his responsibility to tell and share his opinion but, everyone has the liberty to believe in the poll or ignore it.

“Every morning I receive and read 55 intelligence reports by 4 AM. The reports indicate that Raila Odinga is leading with 64 percent. You have the liberty to believe it or ignore it,” Karanja Kibicho.

This flows just a day after ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru reveald that after the appointment of Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running and the return of Kalonzo in Azimio, things are changing and that Azimio coalition flag bearer leads in the NIS poll with 64 percent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.