Our client in the Real Estate industry is looking for a Property Officer. The right candidate must have experience managing both commercial and residential property in Nairobi ranging from middle income to high end.

Gross Salary – Kshs 50,000.00.

Duties and Responsibilities

Daily management of company property and facilities

Collect revenue, issue receipts and ensure rent is paid on time

Prepare contracts and leases in a timely manner and ensure tenants adhere to them

Manage the repair and maintenance of all properties and ensure they remain in good condition

Keep a database of service providers including plumbers, carpenters and other contractors

Supervise service providers and ensure they offer quality and timely service

Fill vacant units by placing advertisements either in the newspaper or on boards

Manage and resolve tenant and landlord complaints

Conduct Market research and keep up with industry trends

Conduct regular property inspections

Perform administrative tasks including managing correspondence.

Person’s Specifications

A strong understanding of the property/real estate market, its dynamics, and requirements

Great understanding of property and facilities management processes and documentation

Minimum 3 years’ experience managing both commercial and residential property

A diploma in Property Management or related field

Strong administration and customer service skills

Very strong communication and negotiation skills

Must demonstrate attention to detail

Great people management skills.

How to Apply

If qualified and interested, please send your CV to Fanisi HR Solutions at fanisi@fanisi.net by end day 3rd July 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.