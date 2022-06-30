Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client in the Real Estate industry is looking for a Property Officer. The right candidate must have experience managing both commercial and residential property in Nairobi ranging from middle income to high end.
Gross Salary – Kshs 50,000.00.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Daily management of company property and facilities
- Collect revenue, issue receipts and ensure rent is paid on time
- Prepare contracts and leases in a timely manner and ensure tenants adhere to them
- Manage the repair and maintenance of all properties and ensure they remain in good condition
- Keep a database of service providers including plumbers, carpenters and other contractors
- Supervise service providers and ensure they offer quality and timely service
- Fill vacant units by placing advertisements either in the newspaper or on boards
- Manage and resolve tenant and landlord complaints
- Conduct Market research and keep up with industry trends
- Conduct regular property inspections
- Perform administrative tasks including managing correspondence.
Person’s Specifications
- A strong understanding of the property/real estate market, its dynamics, and requirements
- Great understanding of property and facilities management processes and documentation
- Minimum 3 years’ experience managing both commercial and residential property
- A diploma in Property Management or related field
- Strong administration and customer service skills
- Very strong communication and negotiation skills
- Must demonstrate attention to detail
- Great people management skills.
How to Apply
If qualified and interested, please send your CV to Fanisi HR Solutions at fanisi@fanisi.net by end day 3rd July 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
