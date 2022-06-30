Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Our client in the Real Estate industry is looking for a Property Officer. The right candidate must have experience managing both commercial and residential property in Nairobi ranging from middle income to high end.

Gross Salary – Kshs 50,000.00.

 Duties and Responsibilities

  • Daily management of company property and facilities
  • Collect revenue, issue receipts and ensure rent is paid on time
  • Prepare contracts and leases in a timely manner and ensure tenants adhere to them
  • Manage the repair and maintenance of all properties and ensure they remain in good condition
  • Keep a database of service providers including plumbers, carpenters and other contractors
  • Supervise service providers and ensure they offer quality and timely service
  • Fill vacant units by placing advertisements either in the newspaper or on boards
  • Manage and resolve tenant and landlord complaints
  • Conduct Market research and keep up with industry trends
  • Conduct regular property inspections
  • Perform administrative tasks including managing correspondence.

Person’s Specifications

  • A strong understanding of the property/real estate market, its dynamics, and requirements
  • Great understanding of property and facilities management processes and documentation
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience managing both commercial and residential property
  • A diploma in Property Management or related field
  • Strong administration and customer service skills
  • Very strong communication and negotiation skills
  • Must demonstrate attention to detail
  • Great people management skills.

How to Apply

If qualified and interested, please send your CV to Fanisi HR Solutions at fanisi@fanisi.net by end day 3rd July 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

