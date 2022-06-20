Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – A prominent Nairobi-based bishop has said God has shown him who will win in August between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila, who is the Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, and Ruto who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, are the two front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

Speaking at a Sunday sermon at his church in Nairobi, Jesus Winner Ministry Bishop, Edward Mwai said God has spoken to him and shown him that Deputy President William Ruto will be the fifth President of Kenya.

The Bishop further claimed that with the leadership of Ruto, the lives of many Kenyans will change.

“When Ruto wins, many lives will change and I know that everyone has their pastors and everyone has been prayed to, but the prayers that we have made today will bring an extraordinary favour to Kenya Kwanza,” Mwai said.

